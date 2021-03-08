While it’s not clear whether a carnival will be part of this year’s Webster Groves July 4 Community Days celebration, it is certain that the traditional parade will go on.
The parade will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, with a fireworks show on Sunday, July 4, according to Webster Groves officials.
“In 2010 and 2004, when July 4 was on a Sunday, we moved the parade to Saturday,” said Scott Davis, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Webster Groves. The city has decided to do the same this year.
The city of Webster Groves must still get approval for mass gatherings from St. Louis County, and will observe all county guidelines regarding COVID for this activity, as well as others that are being scheduled in the months ahead.
