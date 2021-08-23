The city of Webster Groves will implement an employee policy change requiring all city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Failure to do so will result in job termination.
The Webster Groves City Council voted 6-0 in favor of the resolution at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Employees, not including elected officials, have until Oct. 1 to establish that they have been fully vaccinated. The only exceptions are for those who obtain “a qualified medical or religious exemption.”
The employee policy change was initiated by City Manager Marie Peoples.
“The city recognizes our role as an integral part of the community. As such, it is our responsibility and obligation to be proactive in partnership with communities in the fight against the global pandemic as we collectively aim to achieve herd immunity,” Peoples said. “The city prioritizes employee and community safety, and is proud to join a growing number of employers requiring workforce vaccinations.”
While some businesses, schools and hospitals in Missouri require employees to be vaccinated, it is unusual for a public entity to do so. Kansas City has been requiring employees to be vaccinated since the beginning of June. Those choosing not to be vaccinated must be tested every 30 days. Webster Groves does not provide for the testing option.
Peoples said that 85% of city employees are already fully vaccinated. According to the policy, those not vaccinated may receive vaccines during work hours and will be compensated by the city for time lost.
“To assist unvaccinated staff access to vaccines, the city fire department is currently collaborating to schedule on-site vaccination clinics for staff,” Peoples said.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 271 into law on June 15. Part of that law prohibits any county, city, town or village government from requiring COVID-19 vaccination documents (“vaccine passports”) from citizens. The new law states that Missouri residents must be allowed access to any public building, transportation system or service without showing proof they have received the vaccine. The law does not apply to private businesses.
Webster’s new employee policy states that “employees are required to present a completed COVID-19 vaccination record to the human resources manager.”
Peoples said the new policy does not violate state law because the city is not establishing a public health order. Rather, it is making an employee policy, and that’s an important distinction, according to Peoples. She said HB 271 does not speak to the rights of employers to establish, as a condition of employment, that an employee be vaccinated.
In its resolution amending the personnel policy, the city states that compulsory vaccinations have been repeatedly ruled constitutional by the United States Supreme Court. The resolution sites the 1905 case of Jacobson v. Massachusetts, in which the Supreme Court upheld the authority of states to enforce compulsory vaccination laws.
Peoples said the policy change follows health and safety guidelines as established by the Centers for Disease Control. In addition to the new employee policy, the city recently made public masking mandatory inside all city-owned buildings.
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch expressed concerns about the new policy at the Aug. 17 council meeting.
“It’s a good policy, important for a pandemic, but I fear we may lose some staff because of it. I’m not sure how many, and I’m concerned about that, especially since staff has spent the last year and a half masking, being careful and social distancing,” Welch said.
Welch said some staff may choose to leave or be terminated if they refuse to follow the policy.
“Also, I’ve checked with mayors in other cities and I haven’t found other cities that have done this, which is a concern to me,” she added. “I am worried about the loss of employees as a result of this measure.”
Councilwoman Laura Arnold said at the meeting that she was “uncomfortable” that the policy change exempted elected council members from the vaccination requirement.
“Though I understand why. The city manager can’t tell us what to do, that’s for voters to do,” Arnold said. “But I want to publicly say to employees that I’m not asking them to do anything I haven’t — I’m fully vaccinated, but legally, we can’t make ourselves subject to this policy.”
Webster-Kirkwood Times reporter Mary Shapiro contributed to this story.