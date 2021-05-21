Less than four months after Webster Groves’ new city manager has been on the job, a third employee at city hall has resigned.
Jayne Draney, who worked as a part-time administrative assistant for the past four-and-a-half years, resigned last week.
“Jayne is sad about leaving. She cried with me, as she has loved working in city hall. Jayne was an excellent employee — professional, smart, helpful and pleasant,” said Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch.
Draney’s resignation comes less than two months after the sudden resignations of Joan Jadali, longtime assistant city manager and director of finance and administration, and Dawn Cole, human resources specialist. The two announced their resignations on March 31. They have not said what led to their resignations, but both left without securing employment elsewhere.
As employees leave, others arrive. With a new hire joining the city last week, two colleagues who recently worked together in Arizona now hold Webster’s top two administrative positions.
Marie Peoples became the city manager in January after serving as deputy county manager of Coconino County in Arizona. Last month, Peoples appointed Eric Peterson as the city’s new assistant city manager and director of finance and administration. Prior to starting his new job at the city of Webster on May 11, Peterson served as the public affairs director for Coconino County.
Peoples’ swift appointment of Peterson to the position — which was not publicly advertised — came within two weeks of Jadali’s resignation.
“The unexpected vacancy in the position of assistant city manager/director of finance created a significant challenge, and I was relieved that he (Peterson) was able to fill that void,” Peoples said.
Public Affairs vs. Finances
Peoples said Peterson’s quick addition to the city of Webster Groves was necessary because of the current budget season, as well as other time-sensitive initiatives he will play a role in such as managing the American Rescue Plan funds the city expects to receive from the federal government.
“The city was not only looking for a director of finance and administration, but also for an assistant city manager,” she said. “This requires a person with a wide skill set to include workforce and economic development, policy development and implementation, project management and other high-level skills. Mr. Peterson has rich experience in all of those things. I have no doubt that Eric Peterson will fully and faithfully execute his duties.”
But Peterson’s past job descriptions largely highlight public affairs roles and responsibilities rather than fiscal duties. He previously served as a governmental affairs liaison for the Milwaukee County executive in Wisconsin, as well as a chief of staff in the Wisconsin State Senate.
In Arizona, where Peterson most recently worked as the director of public affairs for Coconino County, it appears that the finance department operates separately from the public affairs office. As the public affairs director, Peterson was responsible for the supervision of all governmental and community relations functions, including communications and legislative issues. He led a team that implemented initiatives and projects, and advocated for legislation that benefited residents.
That job description is strikingly similar to the director of public affairs and engagement position that Peoples created for the city of Webster Groves shortly after she was hired. The job was publicly advertised and Peterson was among the 115 candidates who applied.
The city announced on April 12 that Jennifer Starkey, the director of community engagement at Webster University, had been selected for the job. Starkey is well qualified for the position, but so was Peterson. Starkey’s starting salary with the city is $90,000 a year and Peterson’s is $125,000.
Two days after Starkey was hired, Peoples appointed Peterson as the new assistant city manager and director of finance and administration. The appointment did not have to be approved by the city council, as hiring authority is with the city manager’s job description, according to the city’s charter.
While Peoples said Peterson meets the requirements for the director of finance and administration under the Webster’s charter, he does not meet the standards that have previously been required of those holding the position.
The most recently updated job description for the director of finance and administration, which is from 2017, requires major course work in finance, accounting, economics, business or public administration. Additionally, a master’s degree in one of those fields is preferred, as is a CPA, MBA or significant progress in completing the Certified Public Finance Officers Program. A minimum of five years of experience in a full-service local government finance department is also required. Finance director roles in surrounding municipalities also have similar requirements.
According to Peterson’s recently updated profile on the professional networking site LinkedIn, he has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural marketing communications.
When asked about Peterson’s lack of course work in finance, accounting, economics, business or public administration, Peoples reiterated that he exceeds the requirements outlined in the city charter that state the director of finance “shall have knowledge of municipal accounting and taxation, and experience in budgeting and financial control.”
Peoples insists that Peterson’s economic and financial background make him ideal for the position, noting his strong government background in Arizona and Wisconsin. She said he has previously been responsible for large budgets, prepared and administered contract execution, grant administration and compliance, and several other fiscal duties. She also noted that beyond Peterson, there are three other full-time staff members that work in the finance and administration department to ensure that fiscal accuracy and controls are maintained.
Questions Remain
Still, some question whether Peterson’s experience — largely in public affairs — is enough to handle the city’s multi-million annual budget. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Webster Groves City Council discussed its $29 million budget proposal for the next fiscal year, which predicts a shortfall of roughly $2.4 million.
During another recent council meeting, longtime Webster Groves resident Dave Buck welcomed Peterson and Starkey to the city, but verbalized what many have been wondering.
“May I please congratulate Eric Peterson and Jenny Starkey on their respective new positions with the city ... but there is a very real perception of concern and questions among some residents regarding the sudden and recent resignation of Joan Jadali. It would be appreciated if the city was forthcoming with the real story and truth,” he said.