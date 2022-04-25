Gerry Welch began her long reign as mayor of Webster Groves in April of 1998. Her only opposition in that race, Mayor Terri Williams, had withdrawn her candidacy several months prior to the election, leaving Welch unopposed and assured of victory.
Early into her first term as mayor, Welch laid out a few of her priorities. She hoped to instill a better sense of pride in the community through efforts to improve parks, create green spaces, enhance the appearance of the city’s business districts, and add some landscaping to some of the city’s major streets.
“I love to start with this story: When I became mayor the only public landscaping we had were the mums in front of city hall, and I was the one who watered those plots,” Welch recalled. “There was no concern at all for greenscaping. We mowed things and that was it.”
Twenty four years and six terms later, the longest-serving mayor in Webster’s 126-year history presided over her final city council meeting on Tuesday night. A reception was held in honor of her many years of service to the city. One by one, past and current elected officials, firefighters and city staff members spoke to Welch’s dedication to her city, and to the countless volunteer hours she devoted to making Webster a better place to live, work and play.
Gifts were given, pictures were taken and a proclamation was read proclaiming Friday, April 22 as “Mayor Gerry Welch Day” in the city of Webster Groves.
Welch said that after her first four-year term on the city council she had second thoughts about seeking reelection. However, she was encouraged by constituents to pursue the mayor’s office.
“I never wanted to do this, but over the years I have never regretted it. Local government has a tremendous impact on how we live as a community. We touch people in so many ways, including the wallet and the heart. The responsibility I felt to the community is something I lived with 24 hours a day, every day throughout the years,” Welch said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Following the reception the focus shifted to newly-elected mayor Laura Arnold who, along with council members David Franklin, Pam Bliss and Emily Hixson Shepherd, were sworn into office.
Parks, Public Art & Greenspaces
The city gained the financial ability to improve its public parks early in Welch’s tenure when citizens overwhelmingly passed a half-cent sales tax, with 80% of the revenue earmarked for major park upgrades and the remainder going to stormwater improvements.
“People really rallied behind this tax effort and its passage made a huge difference. We finally had some money to fix the parks and could now pay attention to landscaping and green spaces. There was lots of public input into what kind of park improvements people wanted to see, and we eventually made improvements to every single park,” Welch said.
Barbre Park, located at West Kirkham and North Elm avenues, was one of the last parks to be completed in 2018.
“The Barbre Park sculpture is one of my absolute favorite projects,” said Welch, referring to a large bronze sculpture by noted artist Preston Jackson that pays tribute to North Webster.
Welch and the city also turned their attentions to creating green spaces. Welch described the area of Interstate 44 over Elm Avenue as “dreadful” prior to her taking office. Construction of walkways, median islands and raised flower beds, along with the establishment of a garden area beneath the I-44 bridge, were completed in 2005.
Similar improvements were made to Kirkham Avenue.
Welch said she is most proud of the newly-established Webster Groves Sculpture Garden, developed in 2013 and located at North Gore and West Kirkham avenues.
“We took two horrendous, messy triangles of land and turned them into a lovely sculpture park,” Welch said.
The Webster Groves Public Art Fund enabled the Arts Commission, established by the city council in 2005, to purchase and install sculptures throughout the city, including several pieces in the Sculpture Garden.
Another piece of public art, “Back Flip” by British artist Allen Jones, was installed in 2006 at another “messy place” — the intersection of Big Bend Boulevard and Lockwood Avenue in Old Orchard. The mayor and city council took some heat on that installation from members of the Daughters of the American Revolution because it required the relocation of a World War I monument that had been at the “triangle” site since 1919.
“That triangle and Back Flip now have become the focal point of our arts area,” said Welch.
Welch describes Webster Groves as an art-based community. She plans to continue volunteer efforts on behalf of the city through her involvement with Webster Arts, an organization she was very much involved with as mayor.
“I can’t imagine what we would be without the Rep, Opera Theatre, the Webster University Fine Arts Program, the Community Music School and all the galleries that are here,” Welch said. “We have events like the Webster Arts Fair, the Jazz Festival. We have many, many businesses in our community that are related to the arts. The economic impact from the art scene here is significant.”
Senior Housing, Facility Upgrades
While beautification of the city made Welch’s A-list, another priority was to establish affordable housing for senior citizens. In what Welch described as “very, very disappointing,” efforts toward affordable senior housing failed.
“We explored everything we possibly could. It was such a disappointment. My heart was there. We thought we had a go ahead on Edgewood campus and we tried a project at Laclede Groves. We explored everything, every possible source for funding, but we just could not make it work. We couldn’t find enough affordable ground to make it work,” Welch said.
In 2004 the city saw major improvements to the 4.8-acre City Service Center on Waymire Avenue. Parts of the maintenance garage had severely deteriorated and were replaced.
“It has been totally renovated. All of our equipment sat outside in the elements. Things rusted. The basement filled with water and the garage floor kept falling in. That place is in great shape now with solar panels and equipment under roofs. It’s a real functional garage,” Welch said.
Other upgrades to public facilities included the addition of a new fitness center at the Recreation Complex in 2005, new tennis courts at the complex, and a new fire station currently under construction at 1302 S. Elm Ave.
Welch said she is proud of the four commissions — the arts commission, the business development commission, the greenspace advisory commission and the sustainability commission — established under her tenure as mayor.
“All of these commissions are highly-functional, valuable commissions to the city. Those were at my urging, so I am really proud of that,” Welch said.
Lawn Toilet & Educational Zoning
Welch was not immune to controversy. Many will recall when, in 2010, St. Louis County replaced a four-way stop at Elm and Swon avenues with a traffic signal to better handle traffic flow during a period of closures on Interstate 64.
The city council had authorized the lights, with the intent that they would come down once traffic had returned to normal. But when the traffic lights didn’t come down, the council, and particularly the mayor, came under fire. The mayor was called a liar, and the council was accused of “guilty of a lack of moral character.”
One neighbor, at the corner of Elm and Swon, placed a very visible gold toilet on his front lawn in protest of the council’s decision to keep the signals in place.
“To this day, this is one of the areas where I still have people who are angry with me. But I think the traffic flow is better and the accident rate is down,” Welch said.
Webster University also took issue with the city in a tussle over “educational zoning” that lasted from 2012 to 2014. Supporters, like Welch, claimed educational zoning would improve the process for considering new development on campuses. Webster University and Eden Theological Seminary opposed the changes.
“To me, the change to educational zoning was a major accomplishment,” Welch said. “We have to thank the council that was there back then that thought this through. The benefit, right now, is that the university has the opportunity to do what it needs to do within its campus. Prior to educational zoning, they had 53 CUPs (conditional use permits), that’s 106 public hearings before planning and zoning and the city council. Now, you look at the University and they are doing fine. They’ve built a beautiful science building and are allowed to do what they want on their own campus.”
Major Developments
Welch said the city learned a lot from the failed Douglass Hill mixed-use project. In the end, the mayor and all six council members put an end to the project by voting against the developer’s rezoning request.
“It’s time to look at that tract of land in a piecemeal sort of way rather than as one big project. We learned that there are businesses there that are successful and areas in there that can be developed,” Welch said. “We learned the value of Shady Creek in that area. I am hoping that the upcoming leadership will be able to work through what we have learned to an advantage. There are some good possibilities to do some good things there without a wholesale development.”
Douglass Hill was not the first major development to be rejected by the city. In February 2004 it was voters, not the council, that denied a $60 million development known as The Groves consisting of apartments, condos and retail along the north side of East Lockwood Avenue across from city hall.
Eighteen months after initiation of a major redevelopment project in the heart of Webster Groves, The Groves was out of business.
Welch was recently honored by the Webster Groves-Rock Hill-Shrewsbury Chamber of Commerce with a Lifetime Achievement Award. In listing many of her accomplishments and collaborations over the years, the chamber noted her work in bringing the Novus Development to Old Webster.
“Her efforts with the Novus development, which turned an eyesore into a lovely office building with thriving local retailers and restaurants, as well as additional parking, were significant,” according to the chamber in nominating Welch for the award.
Welch said that for years, the city was successful in growing its reserve fund, money that came in handy during recent, challenging economic times due to the pandemic.
“The reserves also helped buy two properties for the new firehouse. We had the reserves to invest in those kinds of assets,” Welch said.
Welch said she “has such fondness” for city staff members who have been so important to her over the years. Her last words as mayor were dedicated to those city staffers.
“The city staff knows how much I have appreciated them, and that’s because of the things we learned over the past 24 years. You can have all the fancy equipment you want, but that’s not going to make a world of difference without good, committed, professional staff. And that is what we have had in our community.”
Welch said Tuesday night that Webster Groves is still her home, and that she plans to remain involved in her community for many years to come. At Tuesday’s farewell, she invited residents to give her a call, come sit on her front porch and talk over tea.
“I am blown away tonight. I am so honored by all of this,” said Welch, wiping away tears. “I am lost for words, and that’s not always the case. This has been a wonderful experience and such a good community. What we have accomplished we accomplished because we always worked together.”