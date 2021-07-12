See more photos from Webster Groves Community Days in our gallery here.
Photos by Ursula Ruhl
This year’s Webster Groves Lions Club Carnival was held at a new location on the grounds of Eden Theological Seminary.
Presley Maurer (left), 11, and Cora Sears, 7, have some fun on the Sizzler at the carnival on Saturday, July 3.
Luke Hlavka, 4, and his dog, Maddy, took first place for “Best Float” in the Children’s Pet Parade.
Leah Emin, 5, has a snack as she waits for the parade with Carla Zerbolio along Lockwood Avenue. Leah is dressed as the 4th of July Fairy.
New construction at Hixson Middle School forced a new location for the launching of the July 4 fireworks from Memorial Field.
Kids hold on tight as the “Moby Dick” ride spins smiles across their faces.
Andres Roofing received a “Best” Award for Novelty Unit. Pictured are John and Sarah Andres with their dog, Chula.
Ellie Clark, 5, waits on South Gore Avenue for the arrival of the parade.