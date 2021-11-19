Webster Groves is celebrating its 125th birthday this year and is inviting residents to a small reception to celebrate. The community is invited to join Mayor Gerry Welch and city employees on Friday, Nov. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Webster Groves City Hall, 4 E. Lockwood Ave. Hot chocolate and cake pops will be served.
Webster Groves was initially known as Dry Ridge to native residents and fur trappers before becoming a destination for people leaving St. Louis in search of a quieter community. Over the years the area continued to grow as more residents moved from St. Louis to areas further out, commuting on the Pacific Railroad.
In 1892, developers of the Webster Park community began calling the area the “Queen of the Suburbs,” as it offered beautiful housing options with a swift commute to downtown St. Louis jobs. Five separate communities sprang up along the railroad lines: Webster, Old Orchard, Webster Park, Tuxedo Park, and Selma. Those communities merged in 1896 to become Webster Groves with unified public services and city government. The Old Orchard area was annexed in 1897, increasing the size of the community.
“Webster Groves has continued to grow throughout the decades,” said Mayor Welch. “The families and businesses that make up Webster Groves take such pride in the community and it’s important to acknowledge our history.”