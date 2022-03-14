The city of Webster Groves will host a candidate forum featuring candidates for mayor and city council on Thursday, March 24, 7 to 9 p.m., at Webster University’s Browning Hall Auditorium (Interdisciplinary Science Building), 8274 Big Bend Blvd. Attendees should park in the garage located at 568 Garden Ave.
The forum will be moderated by the League of Women Voters. Residents can submit questions in advance by using the online form at https://bit.ly/CityWGCandidateQuest.Teleconference information for forum will be available closer to the date.
After serving the city for 24 years, Mayor Gerry Welch is not seeking reelection. Mayoral candidates include Laura Arnold, a current city council member, and former city council member Kathy Hart.
Six candidates are running for three open seats on the council. Council candidates are incumbents David Franklin and Pam Bliss; and Emily Hixson Shepherd, John Eppers, Dawn Cole and Karen Beck.