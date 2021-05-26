Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.