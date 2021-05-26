The Webster Groves High School boys varsity volleyball team is headed to the state championship game after sweeping Fort Zumwalt South in a semifinal match held Tuesday, May 25, before a hometown crowd in Webster Groves.
Touting a record of 22-8, the boys team now moves on to the 2021 Missouri Boys Volleyball State Tournament Class 3 championship game set for Thursday, May 27, at Webster Groves. The Statesmen take on Parkway West (22-4) after Parkway defeated CBC on May 25 in its semifinal game.
Thursday night’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m., but could be moved to 6 p.m. should Pattonville High School defeat Kirkwood High in the Wednesday, May 26, Class 4 semifinal match. That match will be played at Webster Groves beginning at 6:30.