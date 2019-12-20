The boys basketball coach is new. So are all the players save sophomore point guard Matt Enright. But one thing has remained constant for Webster Groves High School: success on the court.
Webster Groves is off to a 3-1 start under first-year coach Justin Mathes, though the Statesmen blew a 16-point lead and lost the 20th annual Webster Classic championship game to highly-regarded McCluer, 49-48, on Dec. 14 at Roberts Gymnasium.
Mathes uses the same system — a pressure man-to-man defense that creates offensive opportunities — that his predecessor Jay Blossom used to build a winning tradition in his 20-year run. In those two decades, he produced three Class 5 Missouri State Championships — 2008, 2017 and 2018.
Case in point was the third quarter, where Webster Groves used its man-to-man defense to turn an 18-16 halftime lead into a 37-25 lead through the first 24 minutes. A victory appeared imminent as the Statesmen built a 37-21 lead with one minute, 35 seconds left in the third quarter.
Thereafter, Webster Groves’ inexperience showed up in the final 9:35 of regulation. McCluer (7-0) rallied, outscoring the Statesmen, 28-11, the rest of the way to pull out the victory in its first year in the tournament.
“I really felt in the second half, our defense fed our offense, which is when we’re at our best,” Mathes said. “That was about as good a quarter as we could play. Out in transition, knocking down shots, things like that. It set us up to close it in the fourth quarter, but we weren’t able to get the job done. We’ll learn from it and look at some of our mistakes and we’ll be better prepared for next time.”
Junior guard Anthony Phiffer said Webster Groves will learn from the nightmarish ending.
“I felt we did not handle the situations, so we’ll get them next time,” Phiffer said. “The pressure didn’t bother us. We just did not know what to do. Most of our players weren’t on varsity at all (last year). We’ve still got a long way to go. ”
Phiffer led Webster Groves with 17 points, which includes canning a trio of three-pointers and several layups using the scoop approach through a crowd of players underneath the basket. Phiffer, one of many first-year varsity players, and others are at Roberts Gym daily for shootarounds before the start of school, something 2008 graduate Drew Hanlen started while he attended Webster Groves nearly 12 years ago.
“What has kept this going all of these years is the next class being ready to step up and say, ‘The bar is not going to lower on our watch,’” Mathes said. “(Phiffer is) a prime example of that. He’s worked his butt off to be ready for his time. ”
Luke Maupin, a 6-foot-4 junior forward, who is also another first-year varsity performer, contributed 12 points, nine coming in the second half.
McCluer held Enright scoreless. He even missed his only free-throw attempt, the front end of a bonus situation with Webster Groves ahead 48-47, with 9.9 seconds left in regulation.
“He’s going to grow from it,” Mathes said. “We’re asking him to do a lot as a sophomore. I think what he is seeing, we’re a really good team. It doesn’t have to be all him and I think you saw
that tonight.”
Next time, Webster Groves plays arch-rival Kirkwood at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Roberts Gymnasium.
“We’re going to have to adjust to the way teams are defending us and get the offense back going,” Mathes said. “Our defense has been really, really good. If we can get the offense to match it, I like our team a lot.”