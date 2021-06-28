While Webster Groves officials are working on how to best inform residents on Prop 1 prior to the Aug. 3 vote, Mayor Gerry Welch and Councilman David Franklin asked for and were denied “equal time” in those communications.
During a council work session on June 15, Jenny Starkey, the city’s director of public affairs and engagement, outlined several communication efforts on what the city is calling “Prop 1: Advancing Housing Options.”
The city council on May 4 amended the existing zoning code “to allow for additional opportunities to provide smaller scale housing within the community.” Changes would allow for duplex housing — two-family dwellings — on conforming lots within the A4 district. The code modifications passed, with Welch and Franklin voting against the changes.
Prop. 1 will ask voters if the code changes already passed by the council should be rejected. A “yes” vote would reject the changes. A “no” vote would uphold the council vote.
Starkey said the city’s communication outreach will answer residents’ questions and clear up confusion on the issue.
“The city can educate residents with factual information on the city’s intent, engage with them and with organizations, and correct untrue and dishonest statements (being circulated) on the intent of the city ordinance,” she said.
Starkey added that the cost of the information campaign will likely be close to $6,000. Since the June 15 meeting, the city has created an educational page on the issue that can be viewed at webstergroves.org/Prop1.
It includes the official ballot language, a place where citizens can submit questions, a description of the zoning change process, a map of the A4 district and videos from city council members on why they supported the ordinance.
Mayor Welch and Councilman Franklin asked that their videos be posted as well, explaining to the public why they didn’t support the legislation. Franklin protested that the city was “promoting the opinions of only one side.”
Franklin said he feared the city could run afoul of federal law “if we are promoting only one side of this coin.”
City Attorney Neil Bruntrager said federal law prohibits a city from spending public money to promote a ballot item, but public money can be used to provide information on a ballot item to voters. He said the city’s campaign will simply explain why the council’s decision was made.
“If we’re going to do an educational campaign, it’s only fair to include points made by me and David as educational facts,” Welch said.
In the end, Franklin and Welch lost the argument — their videos will not appear on the city’s Prop 1 educational page.
Councilwoman Laura Arnold said that not unlike the city’s recent use tax educational campaign, once the council decides on an issue it becomes the official council decision — even if not unanimous. Several members of the council argued that it is not the city’s job to explain opposition viewpoints of a council decision.
Bruntrager said the new “Advancing Housing Options” ordinance is now in place, but can’t be acted on by the city until the ballot outcome is known.