The Freestyle Pool Pass is back for 2022 after a successful inaugural year last summer. The Freestyle Pass provides free daily swim passes to the Webster Groves community swimming pool for individuals and families that require financial assistance. Thanks to the generosity of the community, 604 pool passes were used last summer.
The Webster Groves School District will notify all families of the availability of passes for those who experience a financial barrier. During pool season, Freestyle Pool Passes will also be available at Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and at the front desk of the Webster Groves Recreation Center.
The Freestyle Pool Pass is the result of a partnership between the Alliance for Interracial Dignity, the Webster Groves School District and Webster-Rock Hill Ministries.
Donations can be made at bit.ly/wgfreestyle or checks can be made payable to Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and mailed or dropped off at 111 East Waymire, Webster Groves, MO 63119. Checks must include “Freestyle Pass Fund” in the memo line.
For more information about the Freestyle Pool Pass, email freestyleswimpass@gmail.com.
Families who are residents of the city of Webster Groves may also consider applying for a city recreational scholarship at webstergroves.org/611/Scholarship.