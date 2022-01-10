Programs geared to those who are 55 years and older await at the Webster Groves Adult Activity Center.
Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Superintendent Miki McKee Koelsch said an annual Adult Activity Center membership costs $10, which entitles participants to member rates for individual programs. The center is within the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, located at 33 E. Glendale Road, adjacent to Memorial Park.
“Through Silver Sneakers and (Medicare) Renew Active programs, anyone who is 65 years and older can get free membership if fitness programs are covered on their health plans,” said McKee Koelsch.
She said bingo with lunch is held at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex each first Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required.
Ongoing Adult Activity Center classes include bridge lessons each Monday from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., country line dance on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m., pickleball (intermediate/advanced skill level) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 10 a.m., pickleball (beginner/intermediate level) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and pickleball (intermediate/advanced level) on Sundays, 5 to 7 p.m.
Duplicate (competitive) bridge is held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and party bridge is played on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Regarding fitness classes, seniors can sign up for a variety of options such as cardio combo, chair yoga, silver yoga, mind and body core and more, silver barre, “ballates” done with exercise balls or Choga By Laure Sears, a certified yoga therapist who designed the class specifically for those dealing with Parkinson’s disease.
Fitness Showcase
On Jan. 8, Webster Groves Fitness Center staffers will host a fitness showcase from 8 a.m. to noon. That morning, attendees can tour the facility, take free workouts for those 16 years and older, get free blood pressure screenings by SSM Health Physical Therapy professionals, grab healthy snacks, hear guest lecturers and meet the center’s fitness trainers and coaches. The event also includes class demonstrations, prizes and raffles.
McKee Koelsch said an Adult Activity Center special event luncheon and card party is being planned for April. For more details about Adult Activity Center programs, call 314-963-5656 or visit WebsterGroves.org/parksandreconline.