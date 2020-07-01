Although Webster Groves' annual 4th of July celebration won't include its traditional parade, there will be plenty of patriotic spirit on display as part of what the city has dubbed a "reverse parade."
Because of not being able to hold the traditional parade on account of the pandemic, the city of Webster came up with a new way of celebrating the 4th of July this year. Instead of decorating floats, Webster Groves residents and business owners were asked to decorate their homes and businesses. Contest categories include: Most Patriotic, Most Creative, Best Lighting and Best Business.
The community is invited to walk or drive around Webster to see the decorated homes and businesses. Homes and businesses will be decorated for viewing from 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, through noon on Sunday, July 5. For an interactive map of homes and businesses participating in the decorating contest, visit webstergroves.org/communitydays.
Longtime Webster Groves resident Ron Zager invites everyone to join him in a socially-distanced walking tour of the city's typical parade route to view the homes and businesses that participated in this year's contest.
Zager and whoever joins him will depart from the corner of Selma and Lockwood avenues at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, head west to Gore, then south to Big Bend and east to Selma before returning to Webster Groves High School. Because this is a walk and not a parade, those who participate will stay on the sidewalks — socially distanced, of course. Zager reminds anyone who would like to join him to dress for the weather, wear sunscreen and bring water.
"I haven't missed walking in the parade for over 20 years, and I'm not going to let a novel virus stop me this year," he said. "Please join me in the fun!"