Terrell Ramey was en route to Kansas City to watch his son Courtney play for the Texas Longhorns in the annual Big 12 Tournament when the news was announced.
The post-season men’s basketball tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City was canceled on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Texas was scheduled to play Texas Tech in the first round on March 12. That same day the 68-field NCAA Tournament was also canceled, thus ending the Longhorns season with a 19-12 record.
“I had to tell him the news,” said Courtney Ramey.
A 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard, Courtney Ramey said he understood the health concerns, but “it’s still sad. Our team worked so hard.”
He said he thought he played for a youthful team that deserved an NCAA bid, regardless of what Texas did in the league tournament. As a freshman, the 2018 Webster Groves High School graduate helped the Longhorns capture the 2019 National Invitational Tournament. In fact, Courtney Ramey’s previous three teams won their final games of the season.
He said Texas will be in the 2021 NCAA Tournament next season. After all, Texas returns every single player on the 12-player roster.
Courtney Ramey earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore. Starting 28 of 31 games, he averaged a third-best 10.9 points per game, dished out a second-best 89 assists and was second in rebounds with 121. He converted 129 of 322 field-goal attempts for 40 percent and was 39 of 55 from the free-throw line for 71 percent. In his first two seasons, in which Texas has compiled a 40-28 record, he has scored 633 points, has 240 rebounds and has dished out 203 assists.
He succeeded this season despite overcoming a right wrist injury suffered midway through pre-season practice. Courtney’s play picked up near the end of this season, he said, which also fuels the fire for next season.
A vocal leader, he’s not afraid to share his thoughts with teammates.
“My thought process was to help my team win each and every game,” Courtney Ramey said. “In the offseason, I want to get better in every aspect of my game. Once we found out, our team started thinking about qualifying for the NCAAs next year.”
A physical culture and sports major, Courtney Ramey said once his playing days are over, he wants to return home and “expand” his father’s AAU team operation and one day be a head college coach. Before that, he hopes he can play for pay.
“I want to make it happen,” he said.