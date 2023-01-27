A highly-anticipated bagel shop has tentatively set an opening date for early February in Webster Groves.
Bagel Union, at 8705 Big Bend Blvd. in the former location of Porter Paints, held a soft opening on Sunday, Jan. 22, to much aplomb. Hungry customers reported waiting up to 90 minutes in the cold for a first look — and taste — of the New York-style bagels with cream cheese and other fresh toppings.
According to co-owner Sean Netzer, Bagel Union will continue to hold soft openings on weekends until its tentative official opening date on Feb. 8. Official hours are expected to be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
The next soft opening is scheduled for this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out both days. Follow @bagelstl on Instagram for the most up-to-date information and dates of future soft openings.
While the soft openings will feature a limited menu of bagels and toppings, Netzer said the plan is to eventually expand to include bagel and lox sandwiches, including a vegetarian option made with golden beets called “GoldiLox,” as well as fresh salads, coffee, tea and bottled beverages.
Netzer said he and his co-owner, Ted Wilson, signed a lease for the space— the former home of Porter Paints — in late 2019. Plans to open Bagel Union were then delayed for years due to the pandemic.
Now, the duo is excited to get the ball — and the bagel — rolling.
“The interest in bagels has been very refreshing, especially after a three-year incubation period,” said Netzer. “Webster Groves has definitely come out to support us, and the community has been nothing short of spectacular as we’re moving to open the doors. We feel extremely welcome in Webster.”
Bagel Union is a sibling of bakery Union Loafers, 1629 Tower Grove Ave. Netzer hopes to have the enterprise’s official website, bagel-union.com, up and running by the end of the week.