Use of the Freestyle Pool Pass, which provides free daily swim passes to the Webster Groves swimming pool for individuals and families that need financial assistance, increased by 56% during its second year.
The program was developed in 2021 as a joint effort by the Alliance for Interracial Dignity, the Webster Groves School District, the city of Webster Groves and Webster-Rock Hill Ministries.
The Freestyle Pool Pass program was funded entirely by private donations. Webster Rock Hill Ministries, the Alliance for Interracial Dignity and the Webster Groves School District conducted a fundraiser in April 2021 that garnered more than $10,000 for the program and donations continued throughout 2022. Students were able to receive passes from their schools, at Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and the Webster Groves Recreation Complex.
More than 900 passes were used in 2022, which is an increase from the 604 passes that were used in 2021.
Those using the passes were asked to self report their city, which showed how many passes were used by residents in each municipality: Webster Groves, 687; Rock Hill, 120; Shrewsbury, 18; Warson Woods, 5; other or blank, 110.