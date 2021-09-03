On Aug. 18 the city of Webster Groves announced a change in the way in which fire department salaries would be calculated. That same day, the union representing Webster Groves firefighters filed a grievance against the city.
The new formula, which went into effect beginning Aug. 28, will result in lowering firefighters’ hourly pay as compared to past years. The city contends that under the previous formula, firefighters had been overpaid $136,244 over the past two years.
A press statement from the city read: “City of Webster Groves corrects errors in fire department compensation.”
But fire department employees disagree, stating that the formula for determining hourly rates for firefighters is not in error, and that the formula was established by the city long before the most recent collective bargaining agreement was signed by both parties. They say it is also a formula commonly used by other local municipalities.
“By changing this, and the manner in which it was done, it violates the current contract in place between the city and the Webster Groves Firefighters of the IAFF (International Association of Fire Fighters) Local 2665,” John Youngblood, a representative of IAFF Local 2665, said in a written statement on Sept. 1.
Youngblood said that during contract negotiations, the union presented alternative formulas for calculating wages, but the city elected to use the long-standing practice already in place.
“Now, the city has arbitrarily changed this formula without consulting the Joint Labor Management Team, as outlined in the collective bargaining agreement,” Youngblood said.
A grievance was filed by IAFF Local 2665 on Aug. 18. On Aug. 24, the city denied the items listed in the union’s grievance. Youngblood said the union then requested the grievance be processed at the next step, which is arbitration.
The city determines hourly wages for firefighters by dividing annual salary by the number of hours worked. The disagreement is on how overtime hours are counted. Under the new formula, time-and-a-half paid is counted as an hour-and-a-half worked. Under the old formula, time-and-a-half was considered as one-hour worked.
Former Human Resources Specialist Dawn Cole and Former Finance Director Joan Jadali, claimed in a joint letter to the editor last week that “there was no error,” and that prior city leadership “used a well-established, correct and legal method to calculate salaries.” They stated that they were unaware of any local municipal governments in the region that use the formula now in place in Webster Groves.
Unrelated to the compensation topic, a second grievance was filed against the city on Aug. 23, relating to a change in the military leave policy for firefighters. The grievance was filed by a member of the Webster Groves Fire Department who is being deployed to serve overseas.
“The nature of this grievance is related to a loss of compensation to members of the military when they deploy for an extended period of time,” Youngblood said.