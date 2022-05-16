The union representing Webster Groves firefighters confirmed this week that City Manager Marie Peoples has reinstated veteran firefighter Capt. Jason Simpson, though Simpson remains on medical leave.
Simpson was “fired” on April 12, after more than 18 years of service with the city because he wasn’t recovering sufficiently from a work-related back injury, according to Mike Peters, shop steward for Webster Groves Fire Department, International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 2665.
However, in a May 11 statement to the Times, City Manager Peoples took issue with union representatives who claim that Simpson was fired from his job.
“Captain Simpson was never fully separated from the city so this issue did not rise to the level of the personnel board,” Peoples said.
The city of Webster Groves handles employee grievances through its personnel board.
“There are several types of leave available to each employee and, while we are unable to comment on the specifics of this employee’s situation, we can share that he remains on leave, but is employed with the city.”
John Youngblood, a representative with Local 2665, disagrees with Peoples’ assessment that Simpson was not fired.
“The city will say he was not terminated, but he was terminated. His separation letter from the city says ‘terminated’ right on it,” Youngblood said.
Local 2665 filed a grievance with the city, citing rights that Simpson had under the city’s personnel policies, according to Peters.
“The grievance was satisfied by the city reinstating his employment,” Peters said.
Peoples did not give any explanation as to why she reinstated Simpson’s employment.
On the same day of Simpson’s firing, April 12, Peters read a statement before the city council that was critical of Simpson’s termination earlier that day.
“This used to be a city that stood behind and stuck with their first responders when they get hurt doing their jobs. Not anymore,” Peters told the council.
In a statement the next day, City Manager Peoples rebutted that, stating the shop steward had made “inaccurate and inflammatory comments” at the council meeting. Peoples said the city could not comment on the specifics of the Simpson case, citing issues of personnel and medical confidentiality.
The Simpson matter is not the first run-in firefighters have had with the city in recent months. Three grievances have been filed by Local 2665 since August 2021.
Local 2665 filed a grievance last August after the city announced a change in the way in which fire department employees’ hourly wages would be calculated. The new formula resulted in lower hourly pay for some firefighters. The union claimed the change violated the current contract between firefighters and the city. The city and Local 2665 avoided arbitration when they were able to reach a mutual agreement over the pay schedule.
On March 6 of this year, an arbitrator ruled in favor of the city of Webster Groves, denying a grievance filed by the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 2665, related to a firefighter’s military leave pay.
Capt. Salvo Parenti was deployed overseas in January of this year. The firefighters’ union sought to have Parenti retain the full six-month benefit he had received while on military leave in 2016. The city argued its current policy for supplemental military pay was not to exceed 120 hours in a fiscal year, and that in the past the city had overpaid employees on military leave. With the arbitrator’s decision, Parenti did not receive the larger benefit amount, a difference of about $18,000.