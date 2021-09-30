Webster Groves Fire Open House
The Webster Groves Fire Department will host an open house celebration on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Firehouse #1, located at Lockwood and Elm avenues.
The open house will include a kitchen safety learning experience, apparatus viewing, equipment displays and a meet-and-greet with firefighters. The Webster Groves Lions Club also will be on hand with hot dogs and soda.
The celebration is being held in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9. It also marks Webster Groves Fire Chief Tom Yohe’s final open house before his retirement.
Kirkwood Police Open House
The Kirkwood Police Department will host its annual open house on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All activities will be set up around the Kirkwood Police Station and Kirkwood City Hall parking lots, 131 W. Madison Ave.
Bring the kids to enjoy this free safety awareness and activity event. Take a tour of the Kirkwood Police Station, including the jail facility; enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and other refreshments; and participate in a hands-on learning experience demonstrating the basics of traffic safety when biking.
This year’s guests include The Magic House, the Kirkwood Library, Gold Fish Swim School, Kirkwood YMCA, The Gym Guyz and more.
For more information, call Officer Gary Baldridge at 314-822-5868.