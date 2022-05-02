The union representing Webster Groves firefighters has filed a grievance with the city’s personnel board over the April 19 firing of Capt. Jason Simpson.
Simpson’s termination by the city last Tuesday was made public later that day when Mike Peters, shop steward for Webster Groves Fire Department Local 2665, read a statement before the city council.
“Capt. Simpson hurt his back on duty, did everything he could do to get back on a truck, only to reinjure it last August,” Peters told the council. “Since then Jason had surgery, has attended countless doctors appointments, hours and hours of rehab and physical therapy, not to mention the sleepless nights trying to make the pain go away.”
Peters, joined in the council chambers by Simpson and other firefighters, went on to say that Simpson, despite his efforts at rehab, “has been abandoned by the city that has asked so much of him.”
Simpson has been with the Webster Groves Fire Department for over 18 years, the last six years as a captain.
The city released a statement to the Times in response to Peters’ comments at the city council meeting.
“It is disappointing that the shop steward made inaccurate and inflammatory comments at the meeting. We are not able to comment on the specifics of his comments as we are not ever able to comment on personnel issues or medical issues,” according to the statement from City Manager Marie Peoples.
Peoples stated that the city has an established method of dealing with these issues, and that is through the personnel board.
Contacted by the Times, Peters denied any inaccuracies in his statement to the council.
“If the city administration, or any of the council members, feel there are any inaccuracies in my report to them at the council meeting, I would offer them to challenge any inaccuracies. To my perspective, everything was 100% accurate,” he said.
Citing the upcoming grievance process, Peters said he could not comment on the details of Simpson’s injuries or when Simpson first injured his back.
Human Resources Manager Resigns
Human Resource Manager Chanlor Culkin is no longer with the city of Webster Groves. After less than a year on the job, his last day was April 22.
Culkin was hired by the city in June of last year. He came to Webster Groves from Paducah, Kentucky, where he worked for that city as a human resources generalist. Culkin replaced Dawn Cole, who resigned her position in March of 2021.
“I have enjoyed my time working for the city of Webster Groves and I have learned so much from Dr. Peoples and enjoyed being on her team. I am leaving the city of Webster Groves for reasons relating to my family and personal life,” Culkin said in a statement to the Times.
The city has posted the job opening on its website. The salary range is between $62,555 and $71,938.