April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments are among the most powerful, protective, and healing forces in a child’s life! These relationships — fostered at home, school and in the community — are the building blocks of a child’s physical and emotional growth.
The Safe Kids, Healthy Communities Workgroup is a grassroots effort that seeks to build education and awareness around these building blocks by bringing together adults in the municipalities encompassed by the Webster Groves School District.
The group specifically seeks to shine a light on preventing child sexual abuse. It has created the Community Safety Pledge (communitysafetypledge.org) and is hosting a fair celebrating healthy childhood at the Webster Groves Recreation Center on Saturday, April 1, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Enjoy a visit with St. Louis Blues mascot Louie at 9:30 a.m., entertainment (magician, yoga/mindfulness from The Oxygen Project and more), snacks, activities and over 25 resource tables with giveaways and information.
Fair organizers encourage parents, caretakers, children and youth to attend. A short presentation introducing the Community Safety Pledge is scheduled for 10 a.m. Come out for a fun morning of celebrating healthy childhoods with the community. We hope to see you there!
Jenny Dodson-Weihl
Webster Groves