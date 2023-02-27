We, the citizens of Webster Groves, currently enjoy the benefit of elected officials who are focused on progress and transparency. The same sense of responsibility is also present in city hall with an administration that is citizen facing and curious, considerate of our near and far future, and careful with tax dollars.
Reaching out and involving the community is the new standard. Our neighbors are working through a transformative review of the city charter for shaping our community. Webster will have unparalleled federal investments not seen in decades, and the elected officials and administration are working exhaustively to use these opportunities wisely.
Our neighbors on boards and commissions are being asked to share expertise in offering ideas for the council to consider that impacts our health today and tomorrow. Together, Mayor Arnold and Dr. Peoples are showing what courageous leadership looks like and I am deeply grateful to both of them. The collaborative spirit is nurtured and inclusivity is valued. I am proud to live in Webster and to serve on a commission with passionate neighbors and a future-focused group of people at city hall.
Jamie Hasemeier
Webster Groves Sustainability Commission Chair