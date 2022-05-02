Needless to say, the outcome of the Webster Groves election on April 5 was a huge disappointment. I felt that our city needed a change in leadership due to several years of deficit spending, as well as a decline in the quality of our schools. Why voters decided to reelect the same people responsible for this unfortunate situation makes no common sense — common sense does not happen commonly.
Hopefully, there won’t be too much more continued damage before the next election! Citizens need to keep in mind that it is dangerous to continue to appoint friends and associates to positions of authority without proper regard to their qualifications and/or their past performances.
Gary James Gray
Webster Groves