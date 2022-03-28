I saw the Laura Arnold duplex ad in the Webster-Kirkwood Times and thought, “Surely, I missed something.”
I am not a yard sign person, I don’t look up my neighbors’ political ideas on the internet, I don’t belong to any secret societies and I believe that I live in a beautiful community of nice, neighborly people in Webster Groves.
After seeing the ad I thought, “Did Laura Arnold say the election was rigged? Did Laura Arnold refuse to accept the results of the election? What heavy-handed tactic did Laura Arnold do?”
So after looking around, all I could find was that Laura Arnold had an idea that many people in Webster Groves disagreed with. Okay.
When her idea failed to get the majority of votes, she moved on to the next order of business. Isn’t that how it’s suppose to work?
I know Laura Arnold to be a great neighbor and person. I have also heard nothing but good things about Kathy Hart. But an ad like this makes me wonder if our local politics are getting a little out of hand. I’m confident that whoever wins the mayoral position will do their best to represent the people and businesses of Webster.
I’m not objective here. I feel that politics have become toxic and that both sides are just different flavors of the same poison. But when two great neighbors who try to take on the thankless job of trying to make everyone happy and keep the city moving forward fall prey to the “grander” BS-style of national politics, we should really check our intentions before entering the discussion.
The proposal failed. It’s over. What is the intention of such an ad? Was it to effect change or to punish someone?
Susan Gioia
Webster Groves