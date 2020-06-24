The Webster Groves City Council recently passed the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2020. The budget projects a shortfall of over $1 million, which will come out of the city's reserve fund.
"The city remains fiscally sound, though the current conditions obviously present a challenge of significance," according to City Manager Steven Wylie and Director of Finance and Administration Joan Jadali in their budget summary to the mayor and council.
Though revenues and expenditures are not balanced, Jadali reported that the city still has $9,725,776 remaining in its reserve funds. The fiscal year 2020-21 budget was passed by the Webster Groves City Council on June 16, with the only no vote coming from newly-elected council member Sarah Richardson, who took the oath of office earlier that evening. Prior to the budget vote, Richardson said she had concerns about the police budget that had not been taken into consideration. With the budget needing to be passed to take affect on July 1, Mayor Gerry Welch said the council could always amend the budget at a later date.
Jadali and Wylie stated in the budget proposal that the city typically navigates difficult economic times without having to dip into its reserve funds, but with a pandemic shutting down businesses and severely cutting into city revenues, the use of reserve funds is justified. By using reserve funds, the city does not expect to have to layoff employees or cut city programs.
"What we are in should be a miserable one-time survival test, not an ongoing condition, and therefore we think we should go to the bank and withdraw funds as opposed to patrolling less, skipping road care, leaving facilities in disrepair and discouraging good employees," according to the budget summary.
The council earlier agreed to pay increases of up to 3.5% for all city employees to be included in this year's budget. With nearly $10 million in reserves expected at the end of fiscal year 2021, Wylie said that the city could afford the raises, particularly for police officers who have not seen pay raises for several years.
With a budget shortfall of $1,126,311 and with revenue estimates "less scientific than ever," hard decisions may still have to be made during the course of the new fiscal year if "further financial mitigation is required."