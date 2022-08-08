The Parents as Teachers National Center, home of the nation’s leading early childhood home visitation and parenting education program headquartered in St. Louis, has promoted Diane Givens to senior director of Family and Child Education Project and Implementation.
Givens, a deacon at First Baptist Church of Webster Groves, holds a master’s degree in elementary/early childhood education. She also sits on Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Foundation: Imagination Library Book Committee.
The Family and Child Education program that Givens will now lead is a Native American early childhood education/parental program for families with children prenatal through age eight under the United States Bureau of Indian Education. Givens will oversee the program’s daily operations, which include directing a team in providing the Parents as Teachers home-visiting model, and implementation support to 50 Native American programs across the country.
“Diane is most deserving of this promotion, as she has applied her 20-plus years of experience in early childhood education toward helping Parents as Teachers strengthen children and families. She has a passion for helping others,” said Constance Gully, president and chief executive officer of the Parents as Teachers National Center.