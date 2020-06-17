The Webster Groves City Council on Tuesday reversed its vote from two weeks ago — agreeing to open the city’s public swimming pool. But don’t rush off to buy sunscreen. After some discussion, a second vote was held, and the council again reversed itself. The Webster Groves Aquatic Center will remain closed for the remainder of the 2020 swim season.
The discussion, along with some parliamentary confusion, began when the council took up final approval of the 2021 fiscal year budget. Councilman David Franklin entered a motion to amend the budget to allow for the opening of the Webster Groves Aquatic Center. The motion was seconded by newly-elected council member Karen Alexander.
Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis was immediately called into the virtual conversation to take questions. Though difficult, he said the city could institute the strict COVID-19 safety guidelines required by the St. Louis County Public Health Department.
At the council meeting two weeks earlier, Davis calculated it would cost the city $446,863 to open the pool for an abbreviated season. He estimated that keeping the pool closed would cost the city $29,450.
The June 2 vote to keep the pool closed was not a popular one for many Webster Groves residents and their children. Social media lit up with posts pointing out that if Kirkwood, Crestwood and Shrewsbury could find ways to open their pools, why couldn’t Webster?
A vote was taken on Franklin’s resolution to amend the budget to allow for the opening of the pool. It passed by a vote of 5-2. Council members Pam Bliss, Laura Arnold, David Franklin and newly sworn-in council members Karen Alexander and Sarah Richardson voted to open the pool.
Mayor Gerry Welch and Councilman Emerson Smith voted against the pool’s reopening.
But as the council then prepared for a final vote on the new fiscal-year budget, City Attorney Neil Bruntrager advised that with changes to reopen the pool now part of the budget, the agenda would have to be revised, which would require several rounds of votes.
The easiest way to proceed, said Bruntrager, was for Franklin to withdraw his budget amendment, then have the council vote on it again as a separate item.
Councilman Franklin agreed, moved to remove his pool amendment from the budget, and all council members and the mayor voted “yes” to do so. After the council passed the new budget, Franklin introduced a resolution to open the pool.
More discussion on the pool ensued. Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis said the aquatic center could not open within two weeks time, saying it would probably be in the area of July 6 before it was ready to go.
Davis said May and June are typically the months with the highest pool attendance, and that by July attendance traditionally drops off considerably.
“I think we’ll see low numbers for the rest of the season. All the area pools are expecting to see severely lower numbers and are working with significant deficits,” Davis said.
Another problem, said Davis, is that following the vote two weeks ago to keep the pool closed the city gave notice to the pool management company, Midwest Pool. Davis said he didn’t know whether lifeguards would still be available.
“It is my recommendation at this late date not to open,” Davis said.
The mayor called for a vote on the resolution to reopen the pool and this time the measure failed. Council members Franklin, Arnold and Richardson voted to open the pool. Mayor Welch and council members Alexander, Bliss and Smith voted against reopening.