As members of the Webster Groves City Council, we have listened to concerns and fielded questions prompted by news coverage and community interest about staffing at City Hall. We wanted to take the opportunity to respond to these questions and provide citizens of Webster Groves our first-hand perspective.
After a national search, the mayor and city council unanimously selected Dr. Marie Peoples as city manager based on her experience, fresh perspective and ability to lead our city government into its next chapter. We have been pleased with her openness with council, her willingness to dig into tough issues, her emphasis on community engagement, her new ideas and her strong work ethic.
We acknowledge new leadership and change can cause questions, concerns, difficulties and doubt. We do recognize we have asked for more from our staff through several new initiatives designed to modernize our technology and systems, increase public engagement, review the compensation and classification of our employees, examine the inclusiveness of our work environment and plan strategically for the future. These initiatives are necessary to best serve our residents, but they represent a significant amount of change in a short time. We are grateful that our city employees have met the apprehensions of change and these initiatives with dedication and professionalism.
The city of Webster Groves is fortunate to employ countless dedicated, intelligent, and hard-working employees who work day-in and day-out for the benefit of Webster Groves citizens. We are confident that under Dr. Peoples’ able leadership this work will continue and our ability to serve our residents efficiently and effectively will grow for the greater good.
The City Council of Webster Groves