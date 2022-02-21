Following Dr. Peoples’ recent presentation to the Webster Groves City Council of a plan to eliminate the city’s projected deficits, Mayor Gerry Welch expressed a number of thoughts currently on the minds of many Webster residents.
Welch, a former professor of economics, said the numbers in the proposal need clarification. She objected to the plan’s confiscation of earned, accumulated sick pay from the city’s police and firefighters. She pointed to a spending spree in the first year of the new administration (since Dr. Peoples was hired), and she referred to increasingly poor morale among staff at city hall, resulting in an exodus that has left day-to-day operations precarious.
What followed was an example of political theatre at its worst. In an embarrassing display of histrionics, council members expressed their outrage. Some shouted (in fine dramatic voice), “Shame!” The outburst was unprofessional and unbecoming of civic leaders.
If they believe the mayor is wrong, let them engage in a public conversation addressing point-by-point the issues Mayor Welch presented. We need a plan to compensate for the problems brought about by COVID and the subsequent loss of revenue from the recreation center and municipal courts, but it needs to be fair and have the support of the public. Let the city manager take questions and either refute them or assume some responsibility for taking the city in a dangerous direction.
It would have been easy for Mayor Welch to sit out the next few months and say nothing. It was her concern for the city she’s served for the past 24 years that led her to express her thoughts and, as she fully anticipated, provoke the wrath of council members.
Patrick Murphy
Webster Groves