We have been told that Prop 1 is designed to enable Webster Groves to enjoy some, or possibly more, affordable housing. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Using the Trulia Affordable Housing Calculator available on the internet, I came up with the following:
Using a gross annual income of $42,000 (apparently the starting salary of a Webster Groves teacher), with a $20,000 down payment and only $250 of monthly debt payments (i.e car payments, credit cards, student loan payments, etc.), the buyer could afford a $191,308 house. In other words, the affordable housing the city council is promoting will require developers to construct and sell both properties for a total of $382,616.
I venture to guess that a new teacher won’t have $20,000 in savings quite yet and might very well have more than $250 in monthly debt payments for student loans and her or his car.
Perhaps Council Members Alexander, Arnold, Bliss, Richardson and Smith could help me and others understand what is their definition of “affordable housing.”
Michael Reilly
Webster Groves