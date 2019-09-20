The Webster Groves City Council on Sept. 17 approved “permit parking only” in Old Orchard, on the west side of Bompart Avenue between East Lockwood and Lake avenues.
Parking is for area business employees with hours between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Permit parking will cost $200 a year.
Council members Pam Bliss and Bud Bellomo opposed the legislation.
During public comment, Dick Estes of Motivation Technologies in the 600 block of East Lockwood, said he had requested additional permit parking spaces near the district.
City officials report that the city has similar permit parking in Old Webster, with permits sold annually. The permits are designed to help business employees find parking spaces, which in Old Orchard can often be taken up by Webster University and Nerinx Hall students.
Bliss is concerned that the plan would push parking too far north, into the residential area of Bompart.
“Taking these spaces for businesses will push cars to other places and create more problems in the future,” she said.
Bellomo said there is a nearby city parking lot, within the commercial area, that business employees can use on the north side of Old Orchard near the Bethesda Orchard building.
Estes said his firm has 45 employees who often struggle to find parking.
For The Record
Webster Groves is looking into the cost of possibly installing audio and/or visual recording equipment for city council meetings.
On Sept. 17, resident Janet Noble said that other cities record and broadcast city meetings, which she said is helpful for residents.
While Mayor Gerry Welch feared that video would be cost prohibitive. Council Member David Franklin said the Webster Groves School District installed such equipment for about $4,000.
“Maplewood recently started using video, and other places are figuring out a way to do this,” Council Member Laura Arnold said.