Due to heightened health concerns related to the pandemic, Webster Groves city council, board and commission meetings will be available to the public only via teleconference.
Instructions on listening through a phone or computer to the teleconference are available at webstergroves.org/teleconference.
Public comments may be made virtually via Zoom with the “raise hand” option, by email to the email address provided on the applicable agenda, or by U.S. mail. Public comments via Zoom are limited to three minutes.