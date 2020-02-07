The Webster Groves Arts Commission is exploring the possibility of a painted mural on the railroad trestle bridge on West Lockwood Avenue near Sherwood Drive. The commission has contacted Union Pacific Railroad, which has forwarded the requirements and steps to accomplish such a project.
The city council on Feb. 4 gave approval to the arts commission to continue to explore the project and gather needed information.
Mayor Gerry Welch stated the commission will gather cost estimates for the project, explore possible artists, and establish a time line with the railroad.
“This project is in the beginning stages but the commission is really excited,” Welch said.
Information provided by the railroad indicates that the organization applying must bear all costs — such as surface preparation, paint application and cleanup.
Arts commission member John Ahearn provided an example of a possible painting for the council to review.