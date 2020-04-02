A few weeks before the coronavirus crisis exploded, Chris Kuban planned a communicators summit at Webster University for March 20. As with so many events, the pandemic got in the way and the summit was cancelled.
At least, it was cancelled physically. Webster University closed its doors, cancelled events, and put all its regular classes online. Kuban decided to do the same thing: he turned the summit into a virtual event available on the web.
“Because of the exponentially daily changes and fast-moving scope of how the virus has exploded globally, we asked some of the speakers to videotape their presentations for an online conference,” explained Kuban.
Kuban is president of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSSA) - St. Louis Chapter and the owner of Chemistry PR and Multimedia. The society sometimes has its meetings at Llywelyn’s Pub in Webster Groves.
Presentations for the Webster University, “Coronavirus Preparedness Summit,” can now be found at www.PRSAStLouis.org.
One of those presentations involves dealing with growing pandemic panic in the workplace. The piece was put together by Jameca W. Falconer, who holds a doctorate in Educational and Counseling Psychology from the University of Missouri - Columbia.
Falconer teaches at Webster University and is one of the leading providers of psychotherapy services to older adults in St. Louis. She also is past president of the Association of Black Psychologists in Saint Louis.
“People have a lot of different feelings and concerns about coronavirus,” said Falconer. “This anxiety is not the same as a panic attack. A panic attack involves four or more of the following symptoms.”
Among the symptoms: unusual heart rate, sweating, shortness of breath, chest pains, feelings of choking, nausea, fear of imminent death, dizziness and feelings of disorientation.
Falconer said panic attacks are real and scary. They may need to be addressed by therapists or health care professionals. She cited three groups right now under the kind of stress that can trigger panic attacks: restaurant employees, grocery workers and physicians and health care workers.
Falconer said people need to avoid being upset, and to give consideration to emergency workers. Their employers need to “model calmness” and make sure that they are not conveying panic or anxiety.
“There are lots of reasons to be upset now,” said Falconer. “We are not able to see family members; we are not able to go out and enjoy a restaurant and normal activities; we are not able to attend important events, like graduations,” Falconer said.
“Let’s all relax and be patient with each other while everything gets figured out,” added Falconer. “We have to be patient with ourselves. We have never gone through anything like this before.”