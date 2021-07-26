Digital Strike, 8793 Big Bend Blvd. in Webster Groves, is seeking to sponsor 20 St. Louis area high school graduates, or those with GED equivalent, as they further their learning through Grow with Google certification courses.
The programs are designed to open the door for students to enter the job market at salaries of up to $75,000. Through Grow with Google courses students may become certified in data analytics, IT, project management and UX design. Digital Strike is also giving new laptops to awarded students.
Digital Strike is seeking applications from qualified students who want to further their education without a formal college education. Apply online at tinyurl.com/zj2etdef now through July 30. Winners will be announced on Aug. 13.