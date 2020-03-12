Justin Mathes, Webster Groves’ first-year boys basketball coach, ended his first season with a 45-35 loss to top-seeded Chaminade for the Class 5 District 4 championship on March 6 at Saint Louis University High School.
Though outplayed for the last 25 minutes, Mathes couldn’t help but find the gold nuggets of his first season. Webster Groves finished with a 20-8 record to claim its 17th straight 20-victory season and 18th out of its last 19 campaigns. The Statesmen won the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool crown with a 5-1 mark. Hazelwood Central also finished with a 5-1 league record, but the Statesmen won the head-to-head battle, 59-47, on Feb. 18. It was the Statesmen’s 18th league crown in the past 19 seasons. The Statesmen also played in their seventh straight district championship game.
“When I took the job, the number one thing I talked about was carrying on the tradition: how hard we play and how we represent our community,” Mathes said. “And this group did that. The season may not have ended as we had liked, but in that regard, mission accomplished. I couldn’t be prouder.”
Tied 8-8 with 55 seconds left in the first quarter, Chaminade went on an 11-0 run to set the tone for the remainder of the game. Webster Groves could only cut the deficit to 27-21 with 4:26 remaining in the third quarter. Chaminade led by as many as 15 points thereafter.
Webster Groves only hit 13 of 41 shots. Sophomore point guard Matt Enright led Webster Groves with nine points. Senior guard Jacobie Banks only scored two points and hit one of 11 shots from the field, but he had five rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Banks was the Statesmen’s leading scorer with a 12.9 average.
“At first, I was tense because the pressure was on me,” said Banks. “As the season went on, I felt more comfortable. I was proud of my game. We just wanted to keep the tradition going.”
Enright said he wants to set loftier team goals. His main goal is to get physically stronger.
“It was a great season,” Enright said. “We got way farther than everybody thought. I’m really happy for the seniors. They came together and led us. They did a really good job. I wasn’t surprised at all. I trusted my teammates.”
Mathes said he has the pieces to continue the winning tradition next season.
“We’ll let this sting for a little bit and get back to work,” Mathes said. “We played one of the best teams in the state to a 10-point game there. There are pieces there to build on. We’ll get to work and try to get right back here next year.”