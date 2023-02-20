I recently read in the Webster-Kirkwood Times that Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples is now trying to shift blame for her failure as a city manager to keep a fire truck in Webster to the “bargaining tactics” of the Webster Groves firefighters.
She stated: “Unfortunately, the city and the Local IAFF 2665 have not arrived at mutually agreeable collective bargaining terms. Ultimately, the outrage voiced by the Local IAFF 2665 is not about fire engines or ambulances — these are divisive collective bargaining tactics meant to create disruptions and sow distrust of leadership. The city continues to bargain in good faith, and is hopeful that agreement will soon be reached.”
I am not a firefighter and have no connection to the fire department, but I am a city resident who was without a fire truck for over a week, which has made me very upset. There was no truck in the south Webster station! There may have been a mutual aid agreement with Maplewood or the like, but there was no truck in the south Webster station!
The divisiveness Marie Peoples fosters in this town has to stop. She has made nothing but terrible decisions and places blame at everyone’s feet but her own. It’s time to find a new city manager, or a new mayor and city council.
Ben Dunn
Webster Groves