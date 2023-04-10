As the city of Webster Groves moves forward on its budget process, officials encourage residents to weigh in on the budget for the next fiscal year using Balancing Act, an online tool that simulates municipal budgets.
City departments have compiled budget requests and the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 will soon be presented to the council to determine what is funded and how revenues are spent. The Balancing Act tool allows residents to visualize — and weigh in on — the choices that must be made to balance the budget. All input is provided to the city council prior to the budget deliberations.
The Balancing Act platform is used in communities across the country to encourage citizen engagement on fiscal matters. The platform provides major categories of revenues and expenses alongside explanations and dollar amounts to provide residents with an overview of the budget. Users can increase or decrease categories and add comments with additional ideas or suggestions.
Residents can use the Balancing Act for the city’s 2024 budget at webstergroves.org/budget.