Seems like just a few years ago Webster Groves was agonizing about replacing a derelict YMCA building with new apartments. Many residents were concerned about the density of the proposed development, increased noise and traffic, the lowering of nearby property values and increased water run off due to additional impervious surfaces. I think that most reasonable people would agree that these concerns did not materialize.
Now, with the proposed Douglass Hill development we see more of the same anxiety, but of even greater magnitude in proportion to the greater scale of the development area and building heights. And like the Y replacement, this will not intrude into any residential neighborhoods. Surrounding property values are likely to continue going up. Additional residents will become new customers of existing businesses in Old Webster within walking distance of the Douglass Hill development.
With the addition of electric signals on Rock Hill at Lockwood and Kirkham linked to the railroad crossing, the traffic flow on Rock Hill will actually be better after the development than it is now. And with the channelization of Shady Creek, the flash flooding along Kirkham will be reduced, if not eliminated. The developer should be required, as part of its development agreement, to contribute to the enhancement of the creek between Larson Park and Lorraine Davis Park in conjunction with the Great Rivers Greenway. A net gain for nature would then be possible.
I have closely examined the existing area and would venture that although it is not as badly in disrepair as the old vacant YMCA was, almost none of the current structures occupying the land would gain the city’s acceptance if they were to seek zoning and architectural approval today.
We can — and should — bring Webster Groves into the 21st century while preserving the charming 19th and 20th century residential neighborhoods and tree-lined streets for which the city is famous.
Ron Zager
Webster Groves