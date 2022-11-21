The Webster Groves High School boys soccer team is headed to the state championships this Friday after defeating Cape Notre Dame 4-0 in the state quarterfinals of the Class 3 boys state soccer tournament last weekend.
Webster Groves will play Whitfield in the semifinals at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. If the Statesmen are victorious, they will play the winner of the other semifinal matchup between the Glendale Falcons of Springfield and the East Bears of Kansas City on Saturday, Nov. 19. A time has yet to be set for that game.
Should Webster win, it will be the team’s first state title since 2015.