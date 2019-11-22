Webster Groves High School is two soccer games away from a state championship. But the Statesmen will have to win those games without two key starters: senior goalie Preston Haney and junior defender Robbie Percival. After season-ending injuries, neither played in Webster Groves’ 4-1 victory over host Hillsboro in the Class 3 state quarterfinals on Nov. 16.
“We won’t be counting on him,” Webster Groves Coach Tim Velten said of Haney. “We have to move forward without him.”
Sam Oesterlei, a senior midfielder/defender, returns this weekend from an ankle injury suffered against host St. Mary’s in the Class 3 District 3 title on Nov. 7. Oesterlei replaces Percival in the starting lineup while junior midfielder Bryce Kiesling gets elevated to the starting lineup.
Junior goalie Trevor Mihill has played well as Haney’s replacement for just more than the last one and a half games. Overall, he has started five games. recording a 5-1 record, two shutouts and allowing seven goals. In the win over Hillsboro, he recorded three saves and allowed one goal.
“The only thing is that he doesn’t have the experience,” Velten said. “He has the talent and he has the ability. He has confidence. He has a good work ethic. He’s really stepped up.”
Semifinal winners advance to the state championship at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Soccer Park.