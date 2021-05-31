The Webster Groves High School boys golf team has plenty to be proud of this season, achieving something that hadn’t been done in more than 60 years. The boys finished third as a team in the MSHSAA Class 4 state tournament, marking the first time since 1957 that the golf team has brought home a state trophy. The championship was played on May 17 and 18 at Twin Hills Golf Club in Joplin, Missouri. The week prior to the championship tournament, the team won its first district championship since 1997. Pictured above, from left: Coach Cary Morrison, Dane Houseman, Max Boland, Dean Schwager, Will Ireland and Coach Todd Weston. Senior Will Ireland took individual honors for fifth place and junior Max Boland placed 14th. Both players won state medals and the honor of being considered a part of the all-state golf team. | photo courtesy of the Webster Groves School District