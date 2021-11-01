Webster Groves High School juniors Gavin Wilson and Olivia Hotze have been appointed as student advisors to the Webster Groves School District Board of Education this year.
The students attend board meetings twice a month and are asked to share their opinions on issues as representatives of the student body. Both students are passionate about creating change and bettering the community.
“I wanted to be a student advisor to broaden my horizons on the issues in the community and just different ways that we can help as students in the community of Webster,” Wilson said.
Hotze said she applied for the position “so I could represent the student body and make Webster the best that it can be.”
The application process consisted of multiple steps. Applicants first wrote an essay on why they thought they would be a good fit for the position. Afterwards, they were interviewed by members of the administration.
Wilson has attended two board meetings so far.
“The very first meeting they talked about the new anti-racism policy, so I thought that was really cool,” Wilson said.
Hotze attended a meeting in September.
“They were talking about making sure that the district monitors students’ academics, but also their mental health and personal well-being, which I thought was really good, and we’re looking to just find ways to make sure that’s done,” Hotze said.
Both students are very busy outside of school as well.
“In my free time, I play a lot of basketball,” said Wilson. “I’m hoping to play for a team and I want to run track this year.”
Hotze said that she likes to “just hang out with family and friends.” Hotze is also a member of Interact Club, Feminist Coalition and Student Council.