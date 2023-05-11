Many residents of Webster Groves were “shocked” and “alarmed” by antisemitic flyers that were tossed on their lawns and driveways last week.
The antisemitic flyers contained hateful rhetoric targeting members of Congress and the entertainment industry. Though the source of the flyers is not known, cities and towns throughout the country are reporting similar incidents involving the same flyers.
Attached to the flyers were small plastic bags containing corn kernels. The kernels were likely used to add weight as the flyers were reportedly tossed from a vehicle.
Residents on Kirkham Avenue, North Rock Hill Road, Lee Avenue, Hillside Avenue, North Gore Avenue and North Elm Avenue reported receiving the flyers. Flyers were also reported to be distributed in parts of Glendale.
Several Webster Groves residents reported seeing a blue SUV in their neighborhoods around the time the flyers began appearing on Friday, May 5. Several captured the vehicle on security cameras that afternoon, and were sharing photos about it in community and neighborhood social media groups.
Neighbors also encouraged one another to report the incident to the Anti-Defamation League, which fights all forms of antisemitism and bias. Many of the residents who received the flyers also reported the incident to the Webster Groves Police Department. Capt. Stephen Spear said the police department is aware of the distribution of the material, and that “we suspect the group responsible is one being tracked by the Anti-Defamation League.”
Spear went on to say the flyers were distributed in several parts of the St. Louis region, and that the Webster Groves Police Department is trying to determine those responsible for distributing them in Webster Groves.
“Beyond areas of dispersal and in some cases possible vehicle descriptions, there is little actionable information related to their distribution,” Spear said. “We have taken an incident report to document the activity. Detectives are attempting to determine the identity of the person or persons believed to be responsible for leaving them in Webster Groves area.
“We’re not certain it will be prosecutable under a hate speech statute, however, we will make every effort to identify and bring the suspect to prosecution under an applicable statute or ordinance,” he added.
Many Webster Groves residents on social media reassured their Jewish neighbors that they were angry about the hate speech flyers, and that the sentiments had no place in Webster Groves.
Webster Groves resident Kim Simon’s comment on social media was typical of the nearly 200 comments the flyers garnered.
“To any other Jewish families reading this, I am sorry your families have to go through this, but take heart that your neighbors on this thread are also outraged for you. Stay strong,” Simon wrote.