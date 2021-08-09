Writing is in Webster Groves resident Phyllis Wheeler’s blood.
Whether it be her five years working as a newspaper reporter in Massachusetts or developing and publishing a computer-programming curriculum aimed at children based on her previous career as an aerospace mechanical engineer, Wheeler is comfortable with the written word. At the age of 68, Wheeler has written her first novel — a goal she had set for herself at the age of 13.
Released in June, Wheeler’s young adult novel, “The Long Shadow,” tells an anti-racist story for ages 10-14 featuring time travel. Set in Webster Groves, Farmington and Columbia, Missouri, 14-year-old Richie from Webster Groves thinks it’s a good idea to run away from his guardian, until he suddenly finds himself thrust back in time half a century. There, he finds himself fighting to survive a storm, and afraid to accept help from a Black man.
He then meets Morris, and despite seemingly insurmountable differences, the two build a friendship as Ritchie learns survival skills. The friendship and the skills he learns from Morris help Ritchie as he’s thrust further back in time. He finds himself in 1923 Columbia, Missouri, trying to save Morris’ grandfather from being lynched.
“The Long Shadow” is much more than a young adult time-travel adventure. It’s also an exploration of race relations in Missouri — both past and present — drawn from history as well as the author’s own experiences as a white woman raising a family in a predominantly black St. Louis neighborhood.
“I was a child in Jim Crow Mississippi,” Wheeler said. “There is so much that minority people have to put up with that we white people have no clue about. I felt like I had to write a novel about it before I could write a novel about anything else.”
While she acknowledges the history of racism is not an easy topic to read, it is an important one, and Wheeler is hopeful that her book will be embraced by teens and adults alike.
“I hope it will help people be willing to reach out beyond their comfort
zones to make a friend,” said Wheeler, who’s lived in Webster since 2006. “We need more of that — extending the hand of friendship across color lines and other lines. Since St. Louis and many other cities are so segregated, it’s difficult.”
Pick Up A Copy
“The Long Shadow” is available at the Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves, at Wheeler’s website at phylliswheeler.com or Amazon. There are also copies for loan at the Webster Groves Public Library, and Wheeler hopes to get copies into school libraries in the near future. She also has plans for book signings in the fall.