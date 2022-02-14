Webster Arts’ “Spring Forward” is back in 2022. Artists can create artwork that expresses hope and new beginning — all on a pre-cut plywood shape.
“Spring Forward” is open to families, individuals, businesses and community organizations. Completed pieces will be displayed on the grounds of Eden Seminary March 5 to 26, 2022.
Artists may purchase plywood shapes for $25, then turn them into artwork using materials of their choice. All proceeds from this project will support Webster Arts’ educational outreach programs. Awards will be given for most creative and best of shape.
Participants may pick up plywood shapes at Webster Arts, 2 Summit Ave, from Feb. 14 to 25. Drop off completed works during Webster Arts’ regular business hours, Monday through, Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All shapes need to be returned by March 4 to be included in the exhibition. For more information and to participate, visit tinyurl.com/5aps3cmw.