For a night of fun games and artsy prizes, don’t miss Webster Arts’ Trivia Night on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Masonic Temple of Webster Groves, 12 E. Lockwood Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and trivia begins at 7 p.m.
Funds raised will support Webster Arts’ many community programs and help serve its commitment to bringing art to Webster Groves and St. Louis.
Registration is $25 for individuals or $200 for a table of eight. Participants are encouraged to decorate their table inspired by their favorite artist. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated table as well as the table with the highest trivia score at the end of the night. Register at tinyurl.com/ycyd4mp4.
In addition to trivia, a variety of items featuring local favorites will be auctioned off. A 50/50 raffle and other table games will be on offer throughout the evening.
Anyone wishing to donate an auction item, including merchandise and gift cards, should contact j.donaldson@webster-arts.org.
Consider supporting the event by promoting your business. Bronze, Silver and Gold sponsor level options are available. Email j.donaldson@webster-arts.org for more information.