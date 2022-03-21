Up for a challenge? The Webster Arts Scavenger Hunt is no ordinary fundraiser. Join in on the fun on Saturday, April 9, from 3 to 5 p.m., beginning at Webster Arts, 2 Summit Ave., in Webster Groves.
Open to all ages, teams will decode written clues and race to various locations along the streets of Webster Groves and take photo documenting their discoveries. Teams will have two hours to complete the hunt, earning points for each correct clue.
The Webster Arts Scavenger Hunt is a creative way to support the arts while having fun and exploring Webster Groves with friends, family or coworkers. All proceeds will benefit ongoing programs at Webster Arts.
The cost is $80 for a team of four. Additional members are $20 with a max of six per team. Prizes will be awarded for goofiest team photo, overall winner and best team “uniform” using Webster Arts t-shirts.
Teams should check in at Webster Arts by 2:45 p.m. for clue packet distribution. Stop by Webster Arts after registering to pick up a t-shirt. All ages welcome.
Register online at www.webster-arts.org/webster-arts-scavenger-hunt.