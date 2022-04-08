Up for a challenge? Join the Webster Arts Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, April 9, from 3 to 5 p.m., beginning at Webster Arts, 2 Summit Ave.
Open to all ages, teams will decode written clues and race to various locations along the streets of Webster Groves and take photos documenting their discoveries. Teams will have two hours to complete the hunt, earning points for each correct clue.
Cost is $20 per team member, with a maximum of six members per team. Prizes will be awarded for goofiest team photo, overall winner and best team “uniform” using Webster Arts T-shirts. All proceeds will benefit the ongoing programs at Webster Arts.
Teams should check in at Webster Arts by 2:45 p.m. for clue packet distribution. Stop by Webster Arts after registering to pick up a T-shirt. Register at www.webster-arts.org/webster-arts-scavenger-hunt.