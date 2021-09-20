“Reentry,” a juried visual art exhibition featuring 41 pieces of artwork created by artists in 13 different states, is now on display at the Webster Arts Gallery, 483 E. Lockwood Ave., Suite 108.
“Reentry” showcases 35 different artists discussing the theme of “Reentry” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mark it continues to leave on the world. The exhibit explores the idea of reentry into a world that no longer looks, feels or functions in the same way. The exhibit was juried by Vicki Friedman, executive director of the Arts as Healing Foundation.
“Reentry” runs now through Oct. 31. Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information on Webster Arts, visit WebsterArts.org.